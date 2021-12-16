Two Hamas Agents Arrested for Espionage Activities in Israel

i24 News – An Israeli citizen and a resident of the Gaza Strip were arrested last month by Israeli security forces, suspected of espionage activities within Israel on behalf of Hamas, the country’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, revealed on Thursday.

The two men allegedly carried out intelligence gathering operations against Israel’s military infrastructure and personnel, including investigating Iron Dome missile defense systems and secretly photographing IDF soldiers at Ashkelon Central Station.

The two suspects are identified as Hussein Biari, 30, an Arab Israeli citizen, and Mahmoud Ahmad, 33, a resident of the Gaza Strip.

The investigation found that the pair received their instructions from Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip, maintaining covert contacts with the operatives during their missions in Israel.

Related coverage One Israeli Killed, Two Wounded by Gunmen in West Bank Terror Attack i24 News – An Israeli man was killed and two others wounded Thursday evening after gunmen reportedly shot a vehicle...

The suspects were arrested for questioning on November 29 in a joint operation by Shin Bet and the Israel Police, with the information gained during interrogations.

“Biari was asked by Hamas to incite the Arab population in Israel against the state, obtain weapons and carry out an attack on Israeli territory,” the interrogation revealed.

Indictments were filed for “serious security offenses” against the two suspects on Thursday.