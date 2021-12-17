Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

December 17, 2021 10:41 am
AIPAC Launches PACs, Will Directly Finance Campaigns

avatar by i24 News

Crews prepare the stage at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC, March 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Brian Snyder.

i24 News – The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, announced on Thursday the creation of two political action committees (PAC) to promote pro-Israel voices in the political arena.

“Today we are launching two bipartisan political action committees — a federal PAC and a Super PAC — to make us more effective in fulfilling our mission in the current political environment,” a statement from AIPAC President Betsy Korn said.

“The DC political environment has been undergoing profound change,” the message continued.

“Hyper-partisanship, high congressional turnover, and the exponential growth in the cost of campaigns now dominate the landscape. As such, the Board has decided to introduce these two new tools.”

Israel’s history of bipartisan support in United States politics is facing challenges from the emergence of several progressive voices in Congress.

An unnamed AIPAC official said that the new PAC formations are an attempt to modernize the lobby, in addition to an AIPAC app and a greater social media presence, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

“The creation of a PAC and a super PAC is an opportunity to significantly deepen and strengthen the involvement of the pro-Israel community in politics,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann said, according to JTA.

“The PACs will work in a bipartisan way,” he added.

