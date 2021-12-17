Amar’e Stoudemire Takes Questions About Finding a Jewish Partner, Says He’s Open for a ‘Shidduch’ Date

Amar’e Stoudemire shared what he’s looking for in a life partner and his hopes for remarrying in a flash Q&A Thursday on his Instagram Story.

The former NBA player is now a member of the coaching staff for the Brooklyn Nets and currently lives in New York, after spending two years in Israel to study at a yeshiva, or a men’s religious seminary, and complete his formal conversion to Judaism. When he retired from the New York Knicks in 2016, Stoudemire moved to the Jewish state. From 2016 to 2019, he played for the Israeli basketball team Hapoel Jerusalem and later for Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Stoudemire, who has four children with ex-wife Alexis Welch, now lives a modern Orthodox lifestyle and said on Thursday he is searching for a Jewish partner.

“It would make life easier, because she will understand me a little better,” he said when asked if he’s looking to date someone who is also Jewish.

Asked by a user whether it has been difficult to find a Jewish woman, Stoudemire responded, “it’s hard, but the best women [sic] is worth waiting for.” He added that “honesty” is one of the qualities he’s looking for in a partner, and that he would “God willing” like to remarry. He also gave out his email address so people could send any leads on a “shidduch” (match) for him.

The former athlete declined to answer whether he would date someone who isn’t Jewish, or whether he’s already in a relationship. He later described his style of expressing and receiving affection, saying, “I express my love by action … Giving and making sure that she feels more important to men then [sic] anything. I love to receive love through affection and honesty.”

Stoudemire also answered questions related to Judaism as well as inquires about basketball. He said his children embrace their Jewish lifestyle, and that his favorite aspects of Shabbat are reading from the Torah and Friday night dinner. When asked if there is something from his previous, less observant lifestyle that he misses, he said, “Funny thing is I can do everything I love to do, being Jewish.”

Asked why he decided to specifically follow Orthodox Jewish practices, he replied, “I don’t put a title on my belief, all I do is try my hardest to follow the Eliohim/God’s law.”

Stoudemire noted that he has no trouble balancing his religious life and coaching position with the Brooklyn Nets. “I enjoy every bit of life, I find time to give my thanks to the creator,” he wrote.” Once your [sic] able to balance the two, then you will find your peace.”

On the other hand, he also said he is “ready” to return to Israel and play for Hapoel Jerusalem again.

The former Phoenix Suns player has previously said that his mother claimed they were from “the lost tribes of Israel,” referring to an African Hebrew Israelite group. He told Instagram users on Thursday that after what his mother told him, he never considered converting to any religion other than Judaism because “being a Jew/Israelite isn’t a chose [sic] for me … [it’s] my heritage from birth.”