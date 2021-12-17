Can Liberal Values Make a Comeback in a Jewish World Dominated by the Woke?

JNS.org — Over the course of the last generations, one of the constant refrains of American Jewish discourse has been the claim that it was impossible for Jews — and especially, rabbis — to talk openly about what was wrong with Israel. Supposedly, the forces of the Jewish establishment were always conspiring to suppress and ultimately punish any brave souls who spoke out against the “occupation” or issued calls for American supporters of the Jewish state to engage in soul-searching about the policies they were enabling with their lockstep support for Israel.

Within various communities, no doubt there were those who reacted angrily to rabbis who denounced Israel from their pulpits. But complaints from those who spoke of how hard it was for them to speak about Israel seemed to come not so much from marginalized figures crying out in the wilderness but from the very heart of the Jewish establishment. Indeed, one widely cited poll that claimed that 20 percent of rabbis were afraid to do so was sponsored and then publicized by the Jewish Council on Public Affairs (JCPA), the group that speaks for all of the Jewish community-relations councils around the nation. Just as importantly, that poll also showed that almost as many rabbis feared speaking out too strongly in support of Israel as those who said they worried about being too dovish, with 12 percent in the former category and 18 percent in the latter.

But to understand just how foolish this claim of suppression of criticism of Israel was, all you had to do was read, listen or watch the American media— both Jewish and secular — which has been drowning in jeremiads from critics of the Jewish state for most of the last 40 years. Far from requiring courage to denounce Israel, it was actually the path of least resistance, as well as the one that led most of the time to platforms in mainstream media outlets like The New York Times. In its pages and website, features about such people and op-eds from those “speaking out as a Jew,” including many who otherwise would never have an opinion about anything Jewish, were always given a hero’s welcome.

Criticism of Israel, even when such views are completely out of touch with the reality of Palestinian intransigence and an Israeli political consensus that the peace process is a dead issue for the foreseeable future, remains a constant. There are some topics, however, that rabbis and others who dwell in the non-Orthodox world, where the vast majority of American Jews dwell, are increasingly avoiding.

