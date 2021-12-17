Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

December 17, 2021 2:37 pm
0

Powerful US Jews ‘Don’t Like’ Israel, Trump Charges

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters, as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota, from the South Lawn at the White House, in Washington, DC, Sept. 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Barria.

i24 News – In the latest part of his interview series with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, former US president Donald Trump delved further into controversy by saying American Jews, especially those in positions of power in the media, didn’t care enough about the Jewish state.

“It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress and today I think it’s the exact opposite,” Trump told Ravid in a clip released Friday.

“I think [former US president Barack] Obama and [US President Joe] Biden did that,” he further added.

“Yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that … the Jewish people in the United States either don’t like Israel or don’t care about Israel.”

Trump also had harsh and controversial words for the New York Times.

“I mean you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel. Hates them,” he said. “And they’re Jewish people that run the New York Times.”

The statements garnered condemnation from multiple officials across the political spectrum.

