Pro-Israel Groups Welcome Senate-Approved Defense Bill, Includes Millions for Iron Dome, Cyber Security

JNS.org – After months of trying to get the details worked out, the Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the $770 billion National Defense Authorization Act of fiscal year 2022, including collaboration provisions and authorized extra funding for projects with Israel.

The annual NDAA—the final version of which had to be negotiated behind closed doors by members of the House and Senate Armed Services committee—passed last week in the US House of Representatives.

In the Senate vote, the bill got a bipartisan plurality of 88-11, with Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) originally voting for it, but then coming back to the floor and changing his vote to “no.” AIPAC and other pro-Israel organizations congratulated the senators for passing the bill, highlighting those who worked to push through pro-Israel provision in a series of tweets.

The list of pro-Israel provisions includes the authorization of $500 million for US-Israeli missile defense cooperation, collaborating on systems such as the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow 3. Another provision authorizes $30 million for bilateral cyber cooperation found in the US-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Enhancement Act, which was included as an amendment to the NDAA.

