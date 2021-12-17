Report: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Arsenal Still Growing in Size, Reach and Accuracy

JNS.org – Iran is increasing the size, reach and accuracy of its ballistic missile arsenal, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank warned in a report.

The report, published by associate fellow Farzin Nadimi and released this week, said, “Tehran has doubled down on the strategic importance of missile systems that can threaten US forces and allies, even as its defensive justifications for such an arsenal ring more hollow than ever.”

According to the report, Tehran has shown no sign of slowing down its missile development program, “which it deems essential to security goals such as threatening Israel’s existence, holding US regional bases at risk, empowering foreign proxies and deterring internal or external attacks against regime centers of gravity (e.g., nuclear and military industries).”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s first budget request submitted to parliament on Dec. 12 called for the equivalent of 210 million euros (almost $240 million) for ballistic missile projects under the name of the late missile chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, who was killed in a blast at a military facility near Tehran in 2011.

