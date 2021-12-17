Friday, December 17th | 14 Tevet 5782

December 17, 2021 2:23 pm
US Sees Iran Nuclear Breakout Time as ‘Really Short’: Senior Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS.

The United States believes Iran‘s breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now “really short” and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months.

“But it’s really short. It is unacceptably short,” the official said, calling it “alarming.”

The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department’s director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.

“If you are evading sanctions, the US will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences,” the official said.

Negotiators at the ongoing indirect talks between the US and Iran have “weeks,” rather than months, to agree on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, European powers and the talks’ coordinator said Friday as negotiations adjourned for at least 10 days.

