Israel Reports Over 800 Virus Cases for Second Straight Day

i24 News – Israel on Saturday recorded over 800 new virus cases for the second day in a row, according to an update to the Health Ministry’s website.

Out of some 92 thousand Israelis that got tested for the virus on Friday, 873 tests returned positive, a rate of 0.95 percent.

As of Saturday evening, there were 6,680 cases of the virus in Israel including some 120 patients hospitalized with serious symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5.8 million Israelis received two vaccine doses, and over 4 million got a booster shot.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic was at 8,232.