Saturday, December 18th | 14 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Reports Over 800 Virus Cases for Second Straight Day

Algerian Players Boycott Soccer Match with Israeli Coach

Europe Reimposes Tougher measures as Omicron Sweeps Continent

Weeks Left to Rescue Iran Nuclear Deal, Western Envoys Say as Talks Break

Law Professors Condemn NYU Legal Journal’s Israel Boycott, Warning of ‘Political Censorship’

Powerful US Jews ‘Don’t Like’ Israel, Trump Charges

US Sees Iran Nuclear Breakout Time as ‘Really Short’: Senior Official

25-Year-Old Yeshiva Student, ‘Full of Love for Israel,’ Mourned After West Bank Terror Shooting

Amar’e Stoudemire Takes Questions About Finding a Jewish Partner, Says He’s Open for a ‘Shidduch’ Date

NYC Cops Arrest Homeless Man for Lower Manhattan Swastika Vandalism Spree

December 18, 2021 1:41 pm
0

Israel Reports Over 800 Virus Cases for Second Straight Day

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrives to receive a third shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Israel on Saturday recorded over 800 new virus cases for the second day in a row, according to an update to the Health Ministry’s website.

Out of some 92 thousand Israelis that got tested for the virus on Friday, 873 tests returned positive, a rate of 0.95 percent.

As of Saturday evening, there were 6,680 cases of the virus in Israel including some 120 patients hospitalized with serious symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5.8 million Israelis received two vaccine doses, and over 4 million got a booster shot.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic was at 8,232.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.