Sunday, December 19th | 15 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Scientists Develop VR Platform for Uncovering Errors in Intensive Care Units

Bennett: Israel ‘Did a Great Thing’ to Shut Down Borders

US Senator Cruz Gets Vote on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions in Deal Over Envoy Approvals

US COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Revived, Supreme Court Showdown Looms

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Fortified Green Zone — Iraqi State Media

Israel ‘Bombs Auschwitz’

2021: Past, Present and Future

Why the Double Standard on West Bank Violence?

What Worked in the Golan Will Work in Judea and Samaria

Turkish Business Group Calls for an End to Erdogan’s Low-Rates Policy

December 19, 2021 6:27 am
0

What Worked in the Golan Will Work in Judea and Samaria

avatar by Ariel Bulshtein / JNS.org

Opinion

A general view shows the town of Majdal Shams near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – The 40 years that have passed since the dramatic day the Knesset — at the initiative of then-Prime Minister Menachem Begin — applied Israeli sovereignty to the Golan Heights allow us to examine what has and has yet to be achieved following this historic step.

The main goal of the legislation, enacted in three Knesset readings on the same day, was certainly achieved: Israel established its control over the Golan Heights and signaled to the entire world that the annexation of the territory had been finalized and there would be no going back.

Up until that point, Israeli military control of the plateau had signaled transience. Israel may have previously made convincing arguments for its right to the region, but its decision to refrain from annexing the Golan Heights seemed to allude to Jerusalem itself being unsure as to the weight of those arguments. When you yourself send a signal you are unsure of the justice of your position, why would others stand with you?

Begin’s move put an end to this ambiguous state. Although the countries of the world have not officially recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, they were forced to accept the move in practice. Whether willingly, indifferently or reluctantly, they have all come to terms with the fact. The most tangible proof of this is the absence of any pressure on Israel regarding the matter.

There is additional proof: As time passes, foreign ambassadors stationed in Israel internalize the idea of the Israeli Golan Heights and no longer refuse to visit there. As one ambassador of a country that is not exactly a champion of Israel at the United Nations put it to me: “Even if we don’t announce it on a microphone, we realize the Golan will remain in your hands.”

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.