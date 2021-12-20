Monday, December 20th | 16 Tevet 5782

December 20, 2021 9:25 am
0

US Condemns Samaria Terrorist Attack

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds the daily press briefing in Washington, DC, on Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: US State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.

JNS.org – The United States on Friday condemned the terrorist shooting in Samaria on Thursday that claimed the life of Yehuda Dimentman, 25, and wounded two other Israelis.

In a Twitter post, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack today in the West Bank that killed an Israeli citizen and wounded two others.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this attack and their families,” he added.

