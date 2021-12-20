Monday, December 20th | 16 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Washington DC Elementary School Staff Member Placed on Leave for Directing Students to Reenact Holocaust, Mass Shootings, and Hitler’s Suicide

Israeli Researchers Study Positive Impact of Cannabis Oil in Treatment of Autism

British TV Presenter Rachel Riley Wins Libel Lawsuit Against Ex-Jeremy Corbyn Aide Over ‘Nazi’ Tweet

‘The Monetization of Hate’: US Neo-Nazi Group Distributes Antisemitic COVID-19 Propaganda Across The Country During Weekend Campaign

What All Antisemites Can Agree On

Evangelical Contempt for Jewish Life in Israel Must Be Confronted

‘Zionist Playbook’: UNC Student Newspaper Glosses Over Teacher’s Antisemitic Dog Whistles

Until the Storm Subsides: The Resilience of Hillel and Other Cultural Jewish Spaces

PA Incitement and Hamas Are Behind the Recent Wave of Attacks

Handbook for Latin America in Works to Establish Antisemitism Parameters

December 20, 2021 1:05 pm
0

Washington DC Elementary School Staff Member Placed on Leave for Directing Students to Reenact Holocaust, Mass Shootings, and Hitler’s Suicide

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Washington DC. Photo Credit: Ted Eytan/Wikimedia Commons.

A staff member at Watkins Elementary School in Washington, DC was placed on leave on Friday for assigning third-grade students to reenact the Holocaust, according to a report by local Fox affiliate Fox 5.

DC Public Schools officials have not confirmed if the staff member, who cast a Jewish student as Adolf Hitler and told others that Germans committed the Holocaust “because the Jews ruined Christmas,” is still receiving pay while the incident is under investigation.

“Students should never be tasked with acting out any atrocity, especially genocide and war,” wrote Watkins Elementary School Principal Scott Berkowitz, according to WTOP News, to parents and students last week, noting also that the staff member, who has not been identified, “used hate speech during the lesson.”

He continued, “I want to acknowledge the gravity of this poor instructional decision, as students should never be asked to act out or portray any atrocity, especially genocide, war, or murder.”

Related coverage

December 20, 2021 12:12 pm
0

‘The Monetization of Hate’: US Neo-Nazi Group Distributes Antisemitic COVID-19 Propaganda Across The Country During Weekend Campaign

A virulently antisemitic group with a reputation for mounting propaganda stunts staged what one expert on extremism described as a...

“No matter the intent of an incident, we are always required to report it so that we can move forward to restore our community and repair harm.”

According to The Washington Post, the Watkins Elementary School students were completing a research project in library class when the staff member interrupted their work and told them to reenact the Holocaust, which included digging mass graves for classmates assigned roles as Jewish concentration camp prisoners and simulating a death-squad style mass shooting of Jews.

Speaking anonymously, one parent said her child was cast as a passenger on a train en route to a concentration camp, and later directed to act out a Jewish prisoner suffocating in a gas chamber. He was also asked to simulate shooting Jews. All students, according to the report, were told to keep what happened a secret.

Another parent of a child who participated in the exercise told the Post that the Jewish student cast as Adolf Hitler was ordered to reenact the Nazi leader’s suicide.

The students have since met with mental health professionals, Principal Berkowitz said.

In a statement issued Sunday, the DC Public Schools’ Comprehensive Alternative Resolution and Equity Team, to whom the incident was reported, said, “This was not an approved lesson plan, and we sincerely apologize to our students and families who were subjected to this incident.”

Condemning the incident on Twitter, the Anti-Defamation League announced on Sunday that it is providing DC Public Schools with “resources & support to help promote healing & education.”

“We’re horrified 3rd grade students were instructed to re-enact scenes from the Holocaust,” the ADL said. “Simulation activities trivialize the experience of victims & often reinforce stereotypes. We’ll be providing resources & support to help promote healing & education.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.