Tuesday, December 21st | 17 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Allegations of Antisemitism Facing Germany’s Public Broadcaster Are ‘Substantial,’ Top Official Says

Top Israeli TV Production Companies Vow to Expand Inclusivity, Audition Actors With Disabilities for New Projects

How Should American Jews React to Christmas?

‘The Shrink Next Door’ Is an Arresting Tale

CNN Headline Ignores Palestinian Link to Deadly Terror Attack

Fatah Brainwashes 4th Grade Girls That Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

1,900-Year-Old Sarcophagus Lid Rescued From Ashkelon Garbage Dump

Pompeo to ZOA: Biden Reversing Trump’s Historic Support for Israel

Bennett to ZOA: Iranian Aggression Will Be Met With Full Weight of Israel’s Force

Arab Party Leader Abbas: Israel ‘Will Remain’ Jewish State

December 21, 2021 12:07 pm
0

Allegations of Antisemitism Facing Germany’s Public Broadcaster Are ‘Substantial,’ Top Official Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A vehicle belonging to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle. Photo: Reuters/Imago images

The leading federal official tasked with countering antisemitism in Germany has urged the country’s public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle (DW), to “clarify in detail” recent allegations of antisemitism among its Arabic service staff and its media partners in the Arab world.

In an interview with the Judische Allgemeine news outlet, Felix Klein — the German government’s commissioner for combating antisemitism — said that the allegations against DW were “substantial.”

Earlier this month, an investigative article in the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) revealed that several employees of DW’s Arabic department had made antisemitic remarks or had affiliations with antisemitic organizations. Several staff members had posted violently antisemitic messages on social media.

Later that week, following a similar investigation by the German-language edition of Vice, DW announced that it would no longer cooperate with Roya TV, a privately-owned satellite channel based in Amman, because it was spreading antisemitic comments and caricatures. A senior DW executive promised that the taxpayer-funded German broadcaster would “now even more critically review our partner selection internally, especially with regard to antisemitism and racism.”

Related coverage

December 21, 2021 9:42 am
0

Pompeo to ZOA: Biden Reversing Trump’s Historic Support for Israel

JNS.org - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drew comparisons between the pro-Israel actions of the Trump administration and...

Asked how DW should deal with allegations of antisemitism among its partners and staff, Klein emphasized that the law establishing the public broadcaster requires its reporting to be objective and non-partisan.

“Reporting must be independent and must not unilaterally support a particular party or religious community,” Klein said. “Reports that incite hatred are also not permitted. This is clearly specified in the legislation.”

He added that DW had a “particular duty in connection with the Middle East conflict. A sure instinct is required here to report on contrary positions in a balanced manner.”

Regarding DW‘s reporting of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Klein said that “critical reporting” on Israeli policy was acceptable, but that it should avoid antisemitic tropes.

“I consider it perfectly acceptable if permits for further settlements in the West Bank are viewed critically,” Klein said. “But when Jewish settlements are called a ‘cancerous growth,’ that is antisemitic. That is also true when Israel’s dealings with the Palestinians are compared to the Holocaust.”

An independent commission of inquiry into the allegations against DW is due to report its findings in January. The inquiry is jointly headed by Sabine Leutheusser-Schnarrenberger, a former federal justice minister, and Ahmad Mansour, an Israeli Arab psychologist resident in Berlin who runs a state-funded initiative to counter extremism and antisemitism among Muslim immigrants in Germany.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.