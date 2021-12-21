Fatah Brainwashes 4th Grade Girls That Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

To “establish love of the homeland” and “emphasize the firm truth that is not negotiable” that all of Israel is “Palestine,” Fatah held a “national educational activity” for fourth grade girls. The girls made “dummy Palestinian identity cards” with Palestinian flags on them, and posed with them on the background of drawings and signs featuring keys symbolizing the Palestinian refugees’ “right of return.”

Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction explained the goal of the activity as follows, stressing the denial of Israel’s right to exist and that its destruction is inevitable:

The goal of this idea is to establish love of the homeland among the female students, to strengthen their affiliation with all accessible means, and to emphasize the firm truth that is not negotiable, and it is that Palestine is Arab from its [Jordan] River to its [Mediterranean] Sea, its capital is Jerusalem, and that it will be liberated sooner or later.”[emphasis added] [Facebook, Fatah’s Lion Cubs and Flowers children’s movement, Nov. 28, 2021]

Palestinian Media Watch has reported numerous times on the PA and Fatah’s education of children to envision a world without Israel, and recently exposed that Fatah’s magazine Waed for 6-15-year-olds promotes this idea too.

Text on signs: “The right of return is a sacred right

We will triumph without a doubt, whether it takes a long time or not

The key of return is still in the hand of the diaspora,

embracing the memory of the land

Palestinian identity

The key of return – returning”

Text on large sign: “Returning — May 15, 1948 — Palestine

We will return without a doubt

Returning

Returning

Palestine – I am the land, and the land is you”

The image above shows a dummy Palestinian identity card.

The following is the text Fatah posted with the images:

Posted text: “… The flowers of Al-Israa Elementary School, Qalqilya [branch], organized an educational activity ‘dummy Palestinian identity cards’ to strengthen national affiliation and establish it. The activity was organized by [Fatah] Shabiba [Youth] Movement high school coordinator teacher Lana Hassayn, the flowers at Al-Israa Elementary School in the city of Qalqilya, and female fourth-grade students; this was in order to support the ‘Arabic language and national identity’ initiative, since the occupation’s attempts to erase the Palestinian identity are continuing with full force. We stand before a new path for strengthening the love of the homeland and affiliation among the female students, and this is by issuing Palestinian identity cards to every girl in fourth grade as part of the national educational initiative: ‘Arabic language and national identity.’ The goal of this idea is to establish love of the homeland among the female students, to strengthen their affiliation with all accessible means, and to emphasize the firm truth that is not negotiable, and it is that Palestine is Arab from its [Jordan] River to its [Mediterranean] Sea, its capital is Jerusalem, and that it will be liberated sooner or later. [emphasis added]

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch.