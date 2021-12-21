Pompeo to ZOA: Biden Reversing Trump’s Historic Support for Israel

JNS.org – Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo drew comparisons between the pro-Israel actions of the Trump administration and what he considers backpedaling by the Biden administration during a pre-recorded video address on Sunday at the Zionist Organization of America’s 2021 virtual gala.

Pompeo, who received the “Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson Defender of Israel Award,” was introduced by Miriam Adelson. She spoke of how her late husband—the philanthropist and casino magnate—would have loved to be at the gala.

“The ZOA and he were a natural match,” she said. “Like Sheldon, the ZOA is proudly American and proud to promote the founding principles and spirit of that most deserving of US allies, the State of Israel.”

“Like Sheldon, the ZOA stands up for what it believes in, even if it means standing alone,” she continued. “And the exact same thing is true of our honored guest, Mike Pompeo.”

Pompeo said that when many people ask him whether he is glad to be out of the “pressure cooker” of public office, he answers that he would still like to be secretary of state since there was much work remaining to do. He said he was proud of the Trump administration’s record on Israel.

“We were told in the administration, ‘You can’t end the terrible Iran deal because it will make it more likely that there’d be war and that Iran would obtain a nuclear weapon.’ But we ended our participation in that terrible deal,” said Pompeo. “We applied maximum economic pressure to Iran and to its leadership. We brought Iran to its knees. We were told, ‘You can’t move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, there’ll be war.’ Well, we did. And there wasn’t.

“We were told too, that you can’t secure peace between Arab nations and Israel without buying off Palestinian kleptocrats and starting World War III. Well, we did forge real peace and there was no war. The Abraham Accords rewrote decades of failed shuttle negotiations because we were willing to go against the elites of the foreign policy establishment to secure American freedom and to champion American values.”

Pompeo also listed the recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel, Israel’s right to Judea and Samaria, and the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Israel, he said, is alone among the nations in the region that defends the rights of citizens of all backgrounds.

“US support for Israel is a perfect expression of American patriotism because it demonstrates our ability to recognize and defend our own democratic interests and our values with absolute moral clarity,” said Pompeo. “Israel teaches us that we cannot long remain the land of the free if we don’t proactively make sure to be a home of those who are patriots.”

Pompeo said that today, he sees the Biden administration reversing this progress and support for Israel.