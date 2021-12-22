Wednesday, December 22nd | 18 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Archeologists Discover Gold Ring With Christian Symbol in Ancient Shipwreck Off Mediterranean Coast

Examining the ‘Israeli Century’

Gripping Memoir Spotlights Israel’s Duty to Bring Missing Soldiers Home

Archbishop of Canterbury Suggests Israel to Blame for Decline in Christian Palestinians

Media’s Selective Outrage: AP Photographer Injured at Jerusalem Protest vs. Israeli Murdered by Palestinian Terrorists

Addicted to the Illusion of Calm

US Iran Negotiator: Only ‘Weeks Left’ to Revive Nuclear Talks

EU Lawmakers Blast Facebook for ‘Lack of Improvement’ in Removing Antisemitic Content

Israel’s UN Ambassador Erdan Asks UN to Stop Funding to NGOs Groups Tied to Palestinian Terror Group

Israel’s Environmental Ministry Delivers Setback to Israel-UAE Pipeline Deal

December 22, 2021 6:52 am
0

Israel to Offer Fourth Covid Shot to People Over 60

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commended a recommendation from a panel of Covid experts on the implementation of a fourth vaccine for vulnerable populations on Tuesday.

The rest of the world will follow Israel in administering the fourth vaccine dose, just as it did with the third dose, Bennett noted, ordering relevant authorities to “prepare immediately.”

Bennett called for those eligible to go out and get vaccinated.

A majority of experts on a Health Ministry panel earlier recommended the vaccine for those 60 and up, those with conditions that put them at risk, and medical workers. The decision is pending final approval.

Related coverage

December 22, 2021 11:31 am
0

Israeli Archeologists Discover Gold Ring With Christian Symbol in Ancient Shipwreck Off Mediterranean Coast

Israeli marine archeologists have discovered ancient artifacts, some dating back to the third century, in two shipwrecks off the northern...

Magen David Adom emergency medical services said it is preparing to ramp up the vaccine drive starting Wednesday in malls, targeting young and elderly populations.

This comes several hours after the government’s so-called coronavirus cabinet approved new restrictions, to be implemented to combat the growing number of omicron cases in Israel.

The first Israeli casualty of the new variant was reported earlier in the day, apparently an older man who had received two vaccine doses but suffered from preexisting conditions.

While new daily omicron cases number a few hundred in Israel, in the US the strain has already overtaken the delta variant with more than 70% of daily cases.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.