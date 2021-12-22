Israel’s UN Ambassador Erdan Asks UN to Stop Funding to NGOs Groups Tied to Palestinian Terror Group

JNS.org – Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has urged UN Secretary-General António Guterres to not allow the international body’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to donate to two organizations that have ties to the terrorist group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The OCHA published last week its Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022 and it includes proposed partnerships with the Union of Agricultural Work Committees on food security, and the Union of Health Work Committees on issues related to health and nutrition.

Erdan wrote in an urgent letter to Guterres on Friday saying that both organizations have been designated by Israel as terrorist organizations for supporting the PFLP.

Erdan told Guterres, “It is outrageous that an organization with a mission to ensure international peace and security would partner with organizations that directly and materially support terrorism and provide the PFLP — a designated terrorist organization worldwide, including in Israel, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada, and Japan — with its financial lifeline.”

“I call on you to take urgent and deliberate action to ensure that OCHA does not collaborate with or give an active hand to the malign activities of these ostensible civilian institutions that serve as the backbone of the PFLP money laundering and financing network,” Erdan added. “It would be both unfortunate and ironic if it was the UN and its bodies that gave these organizations the guise of legitimacy that they need in order to continue to materially support terrorist activities.”