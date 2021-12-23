Thursday, December 23rd | 19 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Window for Further Iran Talks Will Close Within ‘Weeks,’ US National Security Adviser Tells Israeli Media

Publishers Under Fire for Children’s Book That Replaces Israel With ‘Palestine’ on Map of Middle East

Maryland Cops Investigating Antisemitic COVID-19 Fliers Distributed by Neo-Nazi ‘GDL’ Organization

Jewish Artist to Pull Artwork From Swiss Museum Housing Personal Collection of Nazi Arms Dealer

If Israel Can’t Be Blamed, the Media Doesn’t Report on the Palestinian Authority’s Crackdown on Critics

Israeli Embassy in Rome Outraged by Italian MP’s Invite to Palestinian NGOs Accused of Terror Ties

Official Palestinian Newspaper: Israel Infected Palestinians with COVID-19

Girl on PA TV: ‘We’ll Trample the Necks of the Zionists’

Are Arab Militias Still Delivering Results for Iran?

The Non-Orthodox Get Another Lesson in Israeli Electoral Math

December 23, 2021 11:29 am
0

Official Palestinian Newspaper: Israel Infected Palestinians with COVID-19

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A Palestinian health worker wearing protective clothing is seen outside a hospital, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Palestinian Media Watch recently translated a column in the official Palestinian Authority (PA) newspaper Al Hayat al-Jadida, by Muwaffaq Matar.

Matar is a member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, and a regular columnist for the official newspaper.

On November 21, he wrote:

It would not be an exaggeration if we say that the racist occupation government has worked to export the ‘COVID-19’ (Coronavirus) epidemic to us, after our institutions succeeded in limiting and reducing the scope of its spread, as [Israel] used the virus as a new weapon to weaken the scope of economic life to the lowest point, and to leave it in an almost fateful dependency on its economy!

Jews purposefully infecting non-Jews just so they become richer. Nope — nothing antisemitic about that.

It isn’t outrageous that one writer is racist. It isn’t even outrageous that the editors of the newspaper have no problem publishing bigotry.

The outrageous part is that this pure Jew-hatred is published every day, and there is no Palestinian media that disagrees. There is no debate in Palestinian media about this — Jews are evil, and that is accepted as fact.

And still, all of Israel’s critics — and everyone who claims that the Palestinians only want peace — are curiously unconcerned and silent about all of this.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.