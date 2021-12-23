Thursday, December 23rd | 19 Tevet 5782

December 23, 2021 9:17 am
Ra’am Secretary-General: Western Wall, Temple Mount are Muslim

avatar by JNS.org

A man clears notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, to make space for new notes ahead of the Jewish New Year, in Jerusalem’s Old City August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JNS.org – The secretary-general of Israel’s Ra’am (United Arab List) Party on Monday praised “security prisoners” for fighting the “occupation,” asserted that the Temple Mount and Western Wall belong exclusively to Muslims, and called for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to be erased.

Ibrahim Hijazi made the remarks during in an interview that aired on the the Nazareth-based Kul al-Arab news station, just one day prior to Ra’am head Mansour Abbas’ declaration that Israel will remain a Jewish state. The interview was translated and first reported on by the Arab desk of the Israeli NGO Im Tirtzu.

Hijazi stated that “the one who makes decision on large matters, nationalistic and ideological, is not Ibrahim [Hijazi] or Mansour [Abbas]—it’s the Ra’am platform.”

“Our position is firm,” continued Hijazi. “The blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and every grain of dirt in it, its plazas, its domes, its walls, and the Buraq Wall [Western Wall] all belong to Islam and no one can step foot there.”

