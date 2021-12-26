Sunday, December 26th | 22 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Good News in the Fight Against Antisemitism

NY Banks Urged to Waive Transfer, Processing Fees for Holocaust Reparation Payments

Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Issues Elections Plea

Berlin And Kremlin Envoys to Meet Over Ukraine, Says Source

Israel Set to Approve $317 Million Golan Heights Development Plan

After Fire, California Chabad Raises Over $50,000 to Rebuild in Less Than 24 Hours

Israel Plans to Ease Restrictions on Gaza to Prompt Hamas to Keep Calm

Biden’s Weak Defense of Democracy

The Tyranny of the Woke

The Hamas Takeover of Gaza Killed the Two-State Solution

December 26, 2021 8:18 am
0

Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Issues Elections Plea

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai speaks after meeting with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 15, 2020. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, stressed the importance of the country holding legislative elections next year as he delivered his Christmas sermon on Saturday.

Al-Rai also called for the government to convene, saying that failing to do so sets a precedent that may hinder the function of future governments.

Lebanon’s cabinet, which is focused on restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much-needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12 due to a dispute over a probe into last year’s deadly Beirut port blast.

“We support your commitment to holding the legislative elections,” said Al-Rai, directing his speech to President Michel Aoun who was attending the sermon. “The elections are the guarantee that presidential elections will be held on time and it is an opportunity for change.”

Related coverage

December 25, 2021 2:57 pm
0

Saudi-led Coalition Launches ‘Large-Scale’ Yemen Operation

i24 News - A Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after a projectile killed two people...

Parliament had voted for the legislative election to take place on March 27 but Aoun has said he would only sign a decree for them to take place in May.

Al-Rai also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the port blast which killed more than 200 people in August last year.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of the port blast victims who are in pain because the judiciary is hindered and the fate of investigation is uncertain,” he said.

The explosion was caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, but more than a year on, no one has been held accountable.

Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.