Sunday, December 26th | 23 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Hospital to Give Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot in Trial

Top Russian Outlet Continues to Bash Israeli Gymnast for Defeating Russian Rival in Tokyo Olympics

Seventh Century Synagogue Uncovered in Turkey Was Memorial to Deceased Child

BBC Ranked Third on ‘Global Antisemitism Top Ten List’

Israeli Startup Teaches Farmers How to ‘Speak Plant’ to Mitigate Impact of Climate Change

Good News in the Fight Against Antisemitism

NY Banks Urged to Waive Transfer, Processing Fees for Holocaust Reparation Payments

Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Issues Elections Plea

Berlin And Kremlin Envoys to Meet Over Ukraine, Says Source

Israel Set to Approve $317 Million Golan Heights Development Plan

December 26, 2021 5:13 pm
0

Seventh Century Synagogue Uncovered in Turkey Was Memorial to Deceased Child

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A view of Antalya, Turkey. Photo: Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia.

A synagogue dating to the seventh century CE has been uncovered in Antalya, Turkey, providing further evidence of the Jewish community’s antiquity in the country.

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, the synagogue was uncovered in the neighborhood of Side during excavations in the Manavgat district of Turkey’s fifth-largest city. It was located beneath a residential property.

Feriştah Alanyalı, a professor at Anadolu University, told the Demirören News Agency, “There were historical records that the Jews resided in Side, but we found out the first palpable proof.”

She said that the synagogue contained a tragic inscription: “Joseph from Korakesion dedicated it to son Daniel.”

Alanyalı believes that the Daniel mentioned in the inscription died in childhood, prompting his father to renovate the synagogue as a memorial to his deceased son.

Asked why the synagogue had lain undiscovered for so long, she said, “It is not easy as synagogues are not as apparent as mosques or churches.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.