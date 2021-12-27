JNS.org – This past Shabbat, we read the Torah portion of Shemot, where Moses is asked by God to go to Pharaoh and demand that he “let my people go.”

It is Pharaoh who recognizes that the Jews are a nation. He is the first to call us Am Bnei Yisrael. He recognizes the unity and destiny that the people of Israel share, and he is afraid of our strength.

Today, we see the reverse situation happening in Israel. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many restrictive regulations and the latest Omicron variant has seen the skies of Israel once again closed to all “foreigners,” including Jews who are not citizens and reside outside of Israel. Today, Jews from abroad are pleading with Israel to “let our people come home.”

Many of our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora who come on a regular basis to Israel for personal and business reasons are feeling increasingly detached, having lost connection for many long months with their relatives and friends. Many of our young people outside of Israel have had their trips canceled as a result of coronavirus restrictions, resulting in a lost opportunity to experience Israel firsthand. Even more upsetting are the important milestone occasions that have been missed: bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, births, weddings and, sadly, funerals.

Related coverage Clear Antisemitism Exists at Duke University Scrolling through the Duke Student Government (DSG) 2021-22 Legislative Agenda is a startling dip into undeniable discrimination against students who...