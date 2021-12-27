NBA, ESPN Congratulate Yeshiva University Maccabees on 50-Win Streak, Longest in College Basketball

The NBA and ESPN applauded Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team on Twitter for reaching the milestone of 50 consecutive wins following their latest match against New Jersey City University.

The Maccabees, who are the leading NCAA Division 3 team in the country, won their Dec. 15 game at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center in Jersey City with a score of 93-86 — keeping them undefeated this year at 14-0, and marking the longest ongoing winning streak in men’s college basketball. ESPN called the accomplishment “incredible.”

Congrats to Yeshiva University men’s basketball team for 50 consecutive wins, the longest active winning streak in men’s college basketball. https://t.co/1E6f3dMKLe — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2021

The team’s average winning margin throughout this season is more than 29 points and only twice have they won by fewer than 10 points, according to the publication Curbed. Their star player, Yeshiva University senior Ryan Turell, said he hopes to become the first Orthodox Jewish basketball player in the NBA. During the game against New Jersey City University, Turell scored 41 points, six rebounds and three assists. College junior Ofek Reef scored 20 points, while graduate student Gabriel Leifer led the team with nine points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

The Maccabees will next compete against Illinois Wesleyan University on Dec. 30 in a NCAA Division 3 game.