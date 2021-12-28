Tuesday, December 28th | 24 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Open to ‘Good’ Iran Nuclear Deal, But Wants Tougher Vienna Terms

‘Antisemitism in Disguise:’ New York Orthodox Groups Welcome Hochul’s Veto of Conservation Bill

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Stage Military Drill in Gaza

Eizenstat Reappointed to Special Advisor for Holocaust Issues at State Department

Knesset Approves Billions in Extra Defense Spending for ‘Classified Objectives’

Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration to Impose Sanctions on Hamas, Hezbollah for Use of Human Shields

Israel Hits Syrian Port for Second Time This Month: Syrian State Media

Israel Fortifies ‘Northern Shield’ Along Lebanese Border to Protect Civilians Against Rocket Attacks

Iran Nuclear Talks Resume With Tehran Focused on Sanctions Relief

Biden Cabinet Member Backs NJ Congressman’s Charge That Progressive Hecklers Shouted ‘Jew!’ at Event

December 28, 2021 9:36 am
0

Israel Open to ‘Good’ Iran Nuclear Deal, But Wants Tougher Vienna Terms

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting in Kibbutz Mevo Hama in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that Israel would not automatically oppose a nuclear deal with Iran but world powers must take a firmer position.

“We are not the bear who said ‘no,'” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, referring to a popular naysaying character from children’s literature.

Israel prefers a more result-oriented approach, he said.

“For sure there can be a good agreement. For sure. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now in the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” he said.

Related coverage

December 28, 2021 8:44 am
0

Israel Hits Syrian Port for Second Time This Month: Syrian State Media

Israel launched an air strike on the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, setting ablaze the container storage area and...

“Iran is negotiating with a very weak hand. But unfortunately the world is acting like Iran is at a strong point.”

Bennett declined to comment on Israel’s military strike capabilities against Iran, saying he preferred the approach of “speak little and do a lot.”

On Monday, Iran and the United States resumed indirect talks in Vienna on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with Iran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite what critics see as scant progress on reining in its atomic activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.