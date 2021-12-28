Whose Two-State Solution Is It? Media on Holiday as Palestinian Authority Attacks Arab-Israeli Politician for Recognizing Jewish State

Abbas’ declaration appeared to be at odds with his party’s rejectionist charter, as well as previous comments, and earned him praise in Israel, with some hailing the speech as “historic.”

On December 23rd, leading Israeli newspaper Maariv even printed a cartoon depicting Theodor Herzl, one of the founding fathers of political Zionism, inviting the Arab politician into his iconic 1897 portrait. “Come, there’s room,” Herzl can be seen telling Abbas.

Meanwhile, Abbas’ remarks in support of coexistence quickly drew the ire of Palestinian Authority (PA) officials in the West Bank.

In a statement, Ramallah furiously condemned what it called “irresponsible statements [that are] consistent with the calls of extremists in Israel to displace the Palestinians and harm the status of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and the history of the Palestinian people.”

PA President Mahmoud Abbas accused the Ra’am leader of repeating “the lies of the Zionist movement,” and said Mansour Abbas “only represents himself” when he speaks about accepting Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. “His fate and the fate of those like him will be in the dustbin of history,” the ruling Palestinian Fatah faction added.

Hamas, the US-designated terror organization that governs the Gaza Strip, similarly lashed out at Ra’am while stressing, “the Palestinian national consensus … rejects and denounces the Zionist claims.”

International news outlets dedicated precious little coverage to Mansour Abbas’ words and the ensuing Palestinian fury. In fact, reporters at major publications entirely ignored the story. But, as the international community seeks to restart talks with a view to resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict through a two-state solution, the story is highly relevant.

As former US Mideast envoy Dennis Ross put it on Twitter: “if the PA accepts 2 states, why attack [Mansour] Abbas? What he said is consistent with 2 states.” Seemingly, no mainstream journalist is willing to ask this central question, as it would expose the PA’s refusal to accept Israel’s existence as a Jewish state within any border.