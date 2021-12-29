Wednesday, December 29th | 25 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Federation Defends Footballer in Row Over ‘Israel Flag’ Jersey

Russia, US Officials Say They’re Coordinating on Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna

Two Years After Antisemitic Monsey Attack, Killer May Return to New York

Arab Anti-Zionists Attack Prominent French Institute for Cooperating With Israel in Widely Praised ‘Jews of the Orient’ Exhibition

Swastikas Graffitied at Borough Park Playground, as Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surge in NYC

Two Israeli Buses Attacked by Stone Throwers Near Jerusalem: ‘Glass Flew in My Mouth’

Two Militia Members Killed in Israeli Strike on Syrian Port: War Monitor

Viral Photo Challenge Shows Solidarity With Jewish Man Assaulted For Wearing IDF Sweatshirt

New York Times Seizes on Tutu Death to Push Israel-Apartheid Narrative

A View From Here: The Ongoing Predicament of French Antisemitism

December 29, 2021 4:42 pm
0

Iran Federation Defends Footballer in Row Over ‘Israel Flag’ Jersey

avatar by i24 News

Fans of Iran’s Esteghlal cheer as they hold their national flag during an AFC Champions League soccer match playoff against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittifaq, in Tehran, Feb. 18, 2012. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi 

i24 News – Iran’s football federation threw its weight behind former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia Wednesday after facing criticism for wearing a jersey bearing an Israeli flag during a friendly game.

“He is one of the greats of Iranian football” and “a symbol of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” secretary-general Hassan Kamranifar said in a statement on the federation’s website.

Ultraconservative lawmakers had criticized the veteran player after wearing a jersey featuring the flags of all FIFA member countries, including Israel, during a friendly match in Qatar on December 17.

Iran does not recognize arch-rival Israel as a state and prohibits contact between athletes from the two countries.

Related coverage

December 29, 2021 2:01 pm
0

Viral Photo Challenge Shows Solidarity With Jewish Man Assaulted For Wearing IDF Sweatshirt

Social media users are posting photos of themselves wearing shirts with the emblem of the Israel Defense Forces, in a...

Mahdavikia “must apologize to the Iranian people for his actions and must stand trial because he has betrayed the Iranian nation,” Parliament member Bijan Nobaveh-Vatan said, according to the ultraconservative Fars news agency.

Kamranifar said Mahdavikia had handled the situation with “vigilance.”

The federation had spoken with him and examined the case “despite prejudice and sometimes unfair attacks,” Kamranifar added.

Mahdavikia, 44, was named coach of Iran’s U23 team in July.

He played 111 matches for the national team, and is mainly celebrated for having scored a goal in Iran’s famous 2-1 victory over the United States in the 1998 World Cup.

The 2003 Asian Player of the Year served as captain of the national team from 2006 to 2009 and spent much of his career playing for European teams, most notably Hamburg SV.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.