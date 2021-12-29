Wednesday, December 29th | 25 Tevet 5782

December 29, 2021 4:28 pm
Russia, US Officials Say They’re Coordinating on Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Russia’s Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov, leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Top US and Russian officials for Iran have met in Vienna, Russia’s envoy to the nuclear talks said on Wednesday, and delegates on both sides said Moscow and Washington were coordinating in a bid to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Russia’s Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter that he had met with the US special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley.

“Close consultations and coordination between the Russian and the US delegations in the course of the Vienna talks constitute an important prerequisite for progress towards restoration of the JCPOA,” he wrote, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The 2015 JCPOA lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities but Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, a year after he became US president. Iran later breached many of the deal’s nuclear restrictions and kept pushing well beyond them.

The latest round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed on Monday in Vienna, with Tehran focused on getting US sanctions lifted again, despite scant progress on reining in Iran’s atomic activities.

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were likely to discuss the Iran nuclear talks on Thursday, a senior Biden administration official said, when they are due to have a virtual meeting.

“I do believe that they’re (Biden and Putin) likely to discuss it (Iran) again tomorrow given that we have ongoing talks in Vienna now and the US, our European partners and the Russians have been coordinating quite closely in Vienna, working quite constructively together in Vienna,” the US official said.

Iran refuses to meet US officials directly, meaning other parties to the deal besides the United States and Iran — Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union — must shuttle between the two sides.

On Thursday, Washington expressed caution over upbeat comments by Iran and Russia about the talks in Vienna, saying it was too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach.

