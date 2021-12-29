Two Israeli Buses Attacked by Stone Throwers Near Jerusalem: ‘Glass Flew in My Mouth’

Two Israeli buses were attacked by stone throwers in the Jerusalem area within hours of each other on Tuesday and Wednesday, Israeli news outlet N12 reported.

The first bus was attacked on Tuesday night in the area of Hizma Junction north of Jerusalem, a frequent site of violent incidents.

The driver, Abed al-Aziz Sonokrot, said that he did not see any assailants in the dark, but when the rock hit, “all of the glass flew over my body and face, even inside my mouth.”

“This is not the first time such a thing has happened to me, a similar incident happened to me last week as well,” he said. “I put on sunglasses at night so that nothing will happen to my eyes.”

The second attack took place in the same area on Wednesday morning.

Pini Moyel, the bus driver, said that he saw “some young Arabs sitting on the side of the road” and immediately slowed down as he anticipated an attack.

“If you drive there fast, then the whole windshield shatters and it’s a huge disaster,” he said. One of the youths hurled “a very large rock” at the bus and “shattered my entire forward windshield.”

Moyel said that the passengers on the bus were “in shock,” including a female soldier who had a panic attack.

“There have been many such incidents recently,” he said. “The police say they’re handling it, they come for a day or two and then leave, and then these bored youths return and attack us with stones.”

More than 60 stone-throwing and terrorist incidents were recorded in the last month and a half in the area, with seven people reported injured.

High-ranking sources in the Binyamin Regional Council told N12, “Our demand is for the political echelon to allow the IDF to eradicate terror and act with zero tolerance … toward every incident.”

Earlier this month, Israeli ministers decried stone-throwing attacks on buses in the country’s southern Negev desert, saying this “terror” will no longer be tolerated.

Such attacks have led to multiple casualties and fatalities in Israel. This August, an Israeli woman was moderately wounded by Palestinian stone throwers while driving on Route 60, close to where an Israeli man and his infant son were killed by stone throwers in 2011.