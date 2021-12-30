Thursday, December 30th | 26 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Assad Cracking Down on Iranian Activities in Syria

Bahrain Appoints First Ambassador to Damascus in a Decade

Netflix Series Co-Produced by Israel About ISIS Kidnapping Makes List of Top 10 International Shows

The Year Israeli Cyber-Wars Leveled Up

US ‘Very Pleased’ With Meeting in Israel Between Gantz, Abbas

Israeli Communications Minister Announces Plan to Fully Privatize the Israel Post

Israel’s First Ambassador to Bahrain Hands Credentials to King Hamad

Gantz: Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Transfer Game-Changing Weapons to Terror Proxies

Israeli Defense Ministry Teams Up With Renewable Energy Company to Build 41 Wind Turbines in Golan Heights

Iran Says Rocket Sends Three ‘Research Payloads’ Into Space

December 30, 2021 11:07 am
0

Report: Assad Cracking Down on Iranian Activities in Syria

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad addresses the new members of parliament in Damascus, Syria in this handout released by SANA on August 12, 2020. Photo: SANA/Handout via REUTERS

The Syrian regime of dictator Bashar Assad is increasingly concerned by Iranian influence and activities in the war-torn country, and is reportedly taking action to clamp down on them.

Iran has been a staunch supporter of Assad’s regime, which has been fighting an ongoing civil war since 2011. Iranian and Russian support is widely credited for Assad’s survival thus far.

Al Arabiya was told by anonymous sources that the regime’s army has been ordered to crack down on the activities of Iran and its proxies in Syria, especially in the Sahel region and port areas.

The report comes in the wake of a major Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia, one of the regime’s primary lifelines, which reportedly targeted an Iranian arms shipment.

Related coverage

December 30, 2021 11:01 am
0

Bahrain Appoints First Ambassador to Damascus in a Decade

Bahrain appointed its first ambassador to Damascus on Thursday since it downgraded ties early in the conflict in Syria. The appointment...

Iran, said Al Arabiya’s sources, is using civilian ships to smuggle weapons through Syrian ports to its proxies in both Syria and Lebanon, where it is the patron of the terror group Hezbollah.

The smuggling, Al Arabiya stated, is under the direct control of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a US-designated terror organization.

Assad, the sources said, believes Iran’s activities threaten Syria’s sovereignty.

Another major factor is that Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes against Iranian and Iran-allied targets in Syria, which are impeding Assad’s rule over the territories he controls and any attempt at reconstruction.

Assad fears that Israeli attacks on Syrian ports will cause serious damage to them, which he wishes to prevent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.