Swastikas Carved Into Ice Skating Rink in Montreal Area

Local police are investigating the carving of several swastikas into an ice skating rink in the Montreal area, a leading Canadian Jewish group revealed Wednesday.

B’nai Brith Canada shared footage of the offensive symbols taken by Bill613.com, an Orthodox Jewish news site, that showed four large swastikas etched on the surface of the rink in the suburb of Mount Royal.

The group contacted the hate crimes unit of the Montreal Police Department and Mayor Peter Malouf, who it said has launched an investigation of the incident.

“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred,” B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said.

The group noted that it was not the first antisemitic outrage this year involving a sporting facility, recalling an August incident in which a Toronto-area Jewish baseball league discovered a large swastika drawn in the sand at a baseball diamond.

“This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account,” Mostyn continued.