Terror Groups Reject Israel Making Life Easier for Gazans, Preferring War

The Times of Israel reported this week:

Israel is planning to ease a series of restrictions currently in place on the Gaza Strip, aiming to alleviate some of the territory’s economic woes and prompt the population to pressure the Hamas terror group to keep the calm, according to a report Sunday morning.

Among the moves allegedly being weighed is increasing the number of work permits for Gazans in Israel and allowing some dual-use materials to enter, in coordination with the UN, which will ensure they are used for civilian purposes rather than terror, the Haaretz daily reported, citing unnamed security sources.