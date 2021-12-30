Thursday, December 30th | 26 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Virtual Meeting Hosts Israeli, Saudi Foreign Ministers: Report

Holocaust Survivor Gets Thousands of Cards for 98th Birthday After Great-Grandson’s Online Appeal

Belgian Soccer Fans Face Police Investigation Over ‘Jews Burn Best’ Chant

London Seminary Applauded for Addressing Theologians’ Antisemitism, Role in Nazi Germany

New Expert Reports Disprove ‘Beyond Any Doubt’ BBC’s Accusation Against Victims of Antisemitic Attack

‘Bestial’: Veteran Nazi War Crimes Investigator Serge Klarsfeld Attacks Far-Right French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour

Israel Approves Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot for Immunocompromised

A Note to Political Observers: Israelis Are Not Americans

‘Jewish’ Group Joins Wiesenthal Center’s Global Antisemites List

Terror Groups Reject Israel Making Life Easier for Gazans, Preferring War

December 30, 2021 3:55 pm
0

Virtual Meeting Hosts Israeli, Saudi Foreign Ministers: Report

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

i24 News – A virtual summit hosted by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held last week to discuss the omicron COVID-19 variant, with the participation of foreign ministers from several countries reportedly including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The participation of Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in such proceedings is considered unusual as the two states don’t hold diplomatic relations.

Despite neither country confirming the kingdom’s participation, a Saudi official told CNN that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was present at the virtual summit.

The statement issued by US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken spoke with “several foreign ministers and representatives of regional organizations involved in the response to the omicron variant.”

Related coverage

December 30, 2021 1:00 pm
0

Israel Approves Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot for Immunocompromised

Israel is to go ahead with second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with weakened immune systems, the top government...

“The ministers were briefed on initial scientific findings of the variant’s severity, transmissibility, and existing treatments and C,” the statement added.

Price did not specify which countries were represented in the meeting.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who confirmed his own presence, noted in a tweet that the call took place on December 21 and included the foreign ministers of Japan, India, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and others without referencing Saudi Arabia. 

According to CNN, the US State Department did not respond to questions about the kingdom’s participation.

The US State Department disclosed that Blinken also announced $580 million in new funds for seven multilateral partners to “strengthen public health capacity and provide urgent relief.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.