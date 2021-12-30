Virtual Meeting Hosts Israeli, Saudi Foreign Ministers: Report

i24 News – A virtual summit hosted by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was held last week to discuss the omicron COVID-19 variant, with the participation of foreign ministers from several countries reportedly including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The participation of Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in such proceedings is considered unusual as the two states don’t hold diplomatic relations.

Despite neither country confirming the kingdom’s participation, a Saudi official told CNN that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was present at the virtual summit.