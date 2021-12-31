Friday, December 31st | 27 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Extends Second COVID-19 Booster to Elderly in Care Facilities

US and Israel Ink Defense Agreements to Supply New Fleet of Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft

Desmond Tutu and the Jews

Being Good Is in Our Nature

Should We ‘De-Judaize’ the Curriculum?

Tucson, Arizona Cops Arrest Alleged Synagogue Vandal

France Says Iran’s Space Launch ‘Regrettable’ Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted in West Bank

Intel Names 10 Israeli Executives to Senior Global Positions

Report: Since 2015, Hezbollah-Led Drug Network Attempted to Smuggle 600 Million Pills Out of Lebanon

December 31, 2021 9:54 am
0

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted in West Bank

avatar by i24 News

Members of Israeli border police patrol near the scene of a security incident at an Israeli military base near Jenin in the West Bank, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

i24 News – An attempted stabbing attack adjacent to Gitai Avisar Junction in the West Bank was thwarted on Friday, Israel’s army (IDF) reported.

According to the initial report, Palestinian suspects drove and stopped adjacent to a military post on the Gitai Avisar Junction.

The assailant exited the vehicle, armed with a knife, and ran towards a bus station where Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers were standing.

The IDF troops shot and neutralized the attacker, who was pronounced dead later at a hospital, and no other injuries were reported.

Related coverage

December 31, 2021 1:16 pm
0

Israel Extends Second COVID-19 Booster to Elderly in Care Facilities

Israel is extending its offer of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to elderly people in care facilities, Health Minister Nitzan...

Additional IDF soldiers in the area blocked off a number of routes and are currently pursuing the vehicle of additional suspects.

The attempted attack is the latest in a surge of violent instances in the West Bank.

An Israeli man was killed and two others wounded on December 16 after gunmen shot a vehicle entering the West Bank settlement of Homesh.

A Palestinian woman stabbed an Israeli man in the southern West Bank city of Hebron two days later, and a Palestinian was killed east of Ramallah in a gunfight with Israeli troops five days after that.

Despite unprecedented calm in Gaza since the May conflict, the Palestinian militant faction Hamas is reportedly pushing for tensions to escalate in the West Bank.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.