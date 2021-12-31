Fatah No Longer Has Much Reason to Celebrate

JNS.org – When Fatah Day is celebrated on Jan. 1, it will be marked with a procession of several hundred mercenaries at the Muqata in Ramallah. However, by the time the procession reaches the end of the street, it will learn that the next generation is no longer there. Nor is the Arab world.

In the past, the Palestinian issue was of greater concern to certain Arab sectors than their own country’s domestic affairs. This is the reason the Palestinian umbrella organization known as the Palestine Liberation Organization was the recipient of a great deal of money from individual donors, international organizations and both Arab and non-Arab states. This financial support was accompanied by such great moral support that in some Arab states, cries of “We are all Palestine” were commonplace.

No more. The lack of motivation among Palestinian youths to launch a third intifada is just one symptom of this phenomenon. Saudi, Moroccan, Emirati and even Palestinian yuppies have had enough of the empty “Palestine First” slogan. In recent years, it has become evident that they have chosen to adhere to a new outlook, to the regret of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the PLO, Fatah and Hamas. This outlook is one of contempt for the Palestinian leadership, which is perceived as corrupt, anemic, and as one whose time is up.

What brought about this change? The atrocities perpetrated by Arab rulers in Arab states led these people to rethink their perceptions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For decades, they were educated to hate “child-killing” Israel. From watching what transpired in Iraq and Syria, they realized this was incitement, and that there was no truth behind the propaganda. They discovered Israel was entirely different from their misconceptions.

