Intel Names 10 Israeli Executives to Senior Global Positions

CTech – Intel Corporation announced that it has named 10 Israeli executives to senior global positions, seemingly reaffirming its vote of confidence in Israeli human capital.

“The nominations are a source of pride for Israel,” said Intel Israel’s management. “Intel Corporation continues to promote the executives of Intel Israel to lead global strategic operations and engineering from Israel. The significant promotion of 10 Israelis to these organizational levels testifies to the great confidence and appreciation that Intel Corporation has for the human capital in Intel Israel. The new appointments are to key roles in Intel’s operations and engineering. They are bound to transform and impact humanity while solidifying Intel’s market leadership position.”

The entire list of new nominations include:

Karin Eibschitz-Segal – named corporate vice president. Currently, Eibschitz-Segal leads Intel’s global Validation organization and is responsible for making sure Intel’s Client and Data Center processors are of high quality. Eibschitz-Segal is also the general manager of Intel Israel’s development centers.

Daniel Benatar – named corporate vice president at Intel Corporation’s Global Manufacturing Group. In his current position, Benatar serves in a global position as co-general manager of Intel Worldwide Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Oren Cohen – named vice president in the Manufacturing Group. Currently Cohen is a co-manager of Fab 28 in Kiryat Gat.

Itay Yogev – named vice president in Intel’s IT Group. He currently runs Intel’s AI center of excellence in the IT Group.

Noam Avni – named vice president. Today, he oversees the global Analog and Mixed Signal IP’s at Intel Corporation, which develops the processors’ serial and parallel interfaces, including access to memories, cloud components, graphics, PCI-express and the traffic from the silicon components. He is also the general manager of Intel Jerusalem’s development center.

Amir Itzhaki – named vice president in the Design Engineering Group. In his current position, he is in charge of Intel’s validation labs worldwide. He is also responsible for software and hardware system integration, along with the management and development of automation and machine-learning solutions.

Tomer Sasson – named vice president at Intel’s Client Computing Group. Sasson is the manager of Intel 12Gen Core processor systems, which launched officially two months ago. He also runs the next-generation Intel processors based platforms.

Dr. Adar Kalir – named an Intel fellow (the technological equivalent of VP) as director of the Fab and Sort manufacturing group, marking the first time an Israeli technologist from the manufacturing group has been named a fellow.

Julius (Yuli) Mandelblat – named Intel fellow in the Design Engineering Group. In this position, he leads the development of the next-generation architecture for Intel’s processors for PCs, desktops and laptops.

Itamar Levin – named an Intel fellow in the Design Engineering Group. Currently, Levin champions the development of the server SERDES IP. This physical layer carries the inter-server communication in the datacenter, mostly based on ethernet standards that allow an exceptionally high data transmission rate.

The new nominations are in addition to four additional VP nominations that Intel announced earlier this year. These included Eran Sudak, named vice president in the Design Engineering Group; Nadav Orbach, named vice president and general manager of Intel’s vision technologies group; Reda Massrwa, named vice president of Fab Construction Engineering at Intel; and Tzahi Weisfeld, named vice president and GM at Intel Corporation’s Innovation Group.