Friday, December 31st | 27 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Desmond Tutu and the Jews

Being Good Is in Our Nature

Should We ‘De-Judaize’ the Curriculum?

Tucson, Arizona Cops Arrest Alleged Synagogue Vandal

France Says Iran’s Space Launch ‘Regrettable’ Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted in West Bank

Intel Names 10 Israeli Executives to Senior Global Positions

Report: Since 2015, Hezbollah-Led Drug Network Attempted to Smuggle 600 Million Pills Out of Lebanon

Israeli Civilian Who Crossed in Lebanon Weeks Ago Returned in Joint Operation

Bennett Selects New Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

December 31, 2021 9:12 am
0

Satellite Imagery of Syrian Port After Alleged Israeli Strike Shows ‘Astonishingly Precise’ Attack

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli F-35 fighter jets are seen off the wing of a US Air Force refueling tanker, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo: US Air Force.

JNS.org – Satellite imagery of the Syrian commercial Mediterranean port at Latakia shows the aftermath of an alleged Israeli strike on Tuesday and of “astonishingly precise” attacks, The War Zone reported on Wednesday.

Analyzing images of the port provided by Planet Labs, the report noted that the strikes, which reportedly targeted arms and munitions shipments, sparked a large fire at the facility, which required several hours to bring under control by local firefighters.

“The satellite image shows damage to multiple shipping containers, seemingly as the result of four separate weapons impacts in different parts of the facility,” the report stated.

“As of today, palls of smoke were still visible overhead the port, although the overall damage appeared to be generally restricted to the container terminal itself, with no apparent harm done to the area immediately surrounding the port. Surprisingly little is visible in terms of cratering, too. The attack looks like it was astonishingly precise, striking individual or small groups of containers only,” it said.

Former Israeli national security adviser Chuck Freilich told The Wall Street Journal that “If the strikes in Latakia were, indeed, carried out by Israel, they were presumably designed mostly to prevent the buildup of [the] Iranian’s capabilities in Syria,” adding that “there is a secondary benefit of reminding the Iranians that Israel can strike at any time.”

On Tuesday, Syrian state media said an Israeli missile strike on the container yard of Syria’s main commercial port caused fires and extensive damage.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.