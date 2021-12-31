Satellite Imagery of Syrian Port After Alleged Israeli Strike Shows ‘Astonishingly Precise’ Attack

JNS.org – Satellite imagery of the Syrian commercial Mediterranean port at Latakia shows the aftermath of an alleged Israeli strike on Tuesday and of “astonishingly precise” attacks, The War Zone reported on Wednesday.

Analyzing images of the port provided by Planet Labs, the report noted that the strikes, which reportedly targeted arms and munitions shipments, sparked a large fire at the facility, which required several hours to bring under control by local firefighters.

“The satellite image shows damage to multiple shipping containers, seemingly as the result of four separate weapons impacts in different parts of the facility,” the report stated.

“As of today, palls of smoke were still visible overhead the port, although the overall damage appeared to be generally restricted to the container terminal itself, with no apparent harm done to the area immediately surrounding the port. Surprisingly little is visible in terms of cratering, too. The attack looks like it was astonishingly precise, striking individual or small groups of containers only,” it said.