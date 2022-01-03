Israeli Actress Shira Haas Sings ‘Cabaret’ Classic ‘Maybe This Time’ at Israel Philharmonic Virtual Gala

The Israel Philharmonic recently celebrated its 85th anniversary with a virtual gala that featured a performance by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Israeli actress Shira Haas.

The English-language online event on Dec. 26 was broadcast on YouTube and also hosted by the “Shtisel” and “Unorthodox” star. Toward the end of the virtual gala, Haas sang “Maybe This Time” by John Kander and Freb Ebb from the musical “Cabaret.” She was accompanied on the piano by Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s (IPO) music director Lahav Shani, who became the second Israeli director in the history of the IPO after Zubin Mehta stepped down in 2019.

The virtual program, presented by the IPO and the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic, also showcased never-before-seen archival footage of Mehta and fellow legendary conductors Leonard Bernstein and Arturo Toscanini.

Founded in 1936 by Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the IPO was originally known as the Palestine Orchestra. It performs regularly at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, as well as throughout Israel and internationally.