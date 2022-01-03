Monday, January 3rd | 1 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Holocaust Survivors Bring History to Life in ‘Revolutionary’ Virtual Reality Exhibit

Iran Vows Revenge for Soleimani Killing if Trump Not Put on Trial

American Jews Need a ‘Zionism of the Spirit’

The Cycle: How Antisemitism Takes Root on College Campuses

IDF to Establish Women-Only Combat Platoon for Religious Soldiers

Israel Rolls Out Second COVID Booster for 60-Plus to Confront Omicron Wave

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Sings ‘Cabaret’ Classic ‘Maybe This Time’ at Israel Philharmonic Virtual Gala

Sirens Sound on Gaza Border Following Shooting Incident, No Injuries

Accusing Israel of ‘Pinkwashing’ Negates the LGBTQ+ Palestinian Experience

Another Elderly French Jewish Woman Beaten and Robbed by Antisemitic Intruders in Her Paris Apartment

January 3, 2022 12:34 pm
0

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Sings ‘Cabaret’ Classic ‘Maybe This Time’ at Israel Philharmonic Virtual Gala

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Shira Haas performing on stage with IPO Music Director Lahav Shani at the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s virtual gala on Dec. 26, 2021. Photo: Screenshot.

The Israel Philharmonic recently celebrated its 85th anniversary with a virtual gala that featured a performance by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Israeli actress Shira Haas.

The English-language online event on Dec. 26 was broadcast on YouTube and also hosted by the “Shtisel” and “Unorthodox” star. Toward the end of the virtual gala, Haas sang “Maybe This Time” by John Kander and Freb Ebb from the musical “Cabaret.” She was accompanied on the piano by Israel Philharmonic Orchestra’s (IPO) music director Lahav Shani, who became the second Israeli director in the history of the IPO after Zubin Mehta stepped down in 2019.

The virtual program, presented by the IPO and the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic, also showcased never-before-seen archival footage of Mehta and fellow legendary conductors Leonard Bernstein and Arturo Toscanini.

Founded in 1936 by Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the IPO was originally known as the Palestine Orchestra. It performs regularly at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, as well as throughout Israel and internationally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shira Haas (@shirahaas)

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.