Monday, January 3rd | 1 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Military Helicopter Crashes Off Israeli Coast: Reports

Iranian News Agency Launches Hebrew-Language Site on Second Anniversary of Soleimani Assassination

Health Professionals Respond to ‘One-Sided’ Discussion of Gaza War in British Medical Journal

‘It Doesn’t Stop’: Orthodox Jewish Man Rushed to Hospital Following Violent Attack in Brooklyn

Holocaust Survivors Bring History to Life in ‘Revolutionary’ Virtual Reality Exhibit

Iran Vows Revenge for Soleimani Killing if Trump Not Put on Trial

American Jews Need a ‘Zionism of the Spirit’

The Cycle: How Antisemitism Takes Root on College Campuses

IDF to Establish Women-Only Combat Platoon for Religious Soldiers

Israel Rolls Out Second COVID Booster for 60-Plus to Confront Omicron Wave

January 3, 2022 5:24 pm
0

Israeli Military Helicopter Crashes Off Israeli Coast: Reports

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative: An Israeli military helicopter can be seen as it lands on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush, as it docks at Haifa port, Israel July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli military helicopter crashed off the coast of northern Israel late on Monday and emergency crews were working to rescue the few people on board, Israeli media reported.

There was no immediate comment on the crash near the port city of Haifa from Israel’s military or emergency response teams.

Public broadcaster Kan said one crew member in the Panther helicopter sustained moderate injuries and two others were rescued from the water but their the condition was unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.