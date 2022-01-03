Sirens Sound on Gaza Border Following Shooting Incident, No Injuries

Shooting across the Gaza border set off sirens in southern Israel on Tuesday, Israeli news site N12 reported.

No one was injured by the shooting, which is the third such incident in recent days.

The IDF stated that the shooting did not involve rocket fire.

Last week, an Israeli worker was wounded by gunfire from Gaza. Israel responded with artillery fire on Hamas targets.

On Saturday, two rockets were fired at central Israel, coming down in the sea near Tel Aviv. There was no damage or casualties.

Sources within Gaza indicated that Islamic Jihad was behind the rocket fire, but that the projectiles had been fired by mistake due to weather conditions.

The IDF responded with air strikes and artillery fire, including on a Hamas rocket manufacturing facility.