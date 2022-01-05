Wednesday, January 5th | 3 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Media Continues Its Iran Deal Myth-Making

The US Is Betraying the Memory of Lieutenant Taylor Force

Two Years After Soleimani Drone Strike, Media Still Obscuring Iranian Terror Leader’s Legacy

Is Kazakhstan Russia’s Next Ukraine?

Gantz, Jordan’s King Abdullah Talk Regional Security in Latest High-Level Meeting

Utah Tech Entrepreneur and GOP Donor David Bateman Resigns in Disgrace Over Bizarre Antisemitic Email Rant

Israel Earmarks COVID PCRs for High-Risk Groups, Expands Home-Testing

New Heavy Lift Helicopters Seen as ‘Milestone’ in Strengthening IDF’s Future Capabilities

Will Google Shake Up the Israeli Cybersecurity Market?

Israel: Controversial Electricity Bill Passes Into Law

January 5, 2022 9:22 am
0

Israel: Controversial Electricity Bill Passes Into Law

avatar by i24 News

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his coalition on Wednesday passed into law a controversial electricity bill, which will allow tens of thousands of illegally built Arab homes in Israel to be hooked up to electricity, water, and telephone lines.

The final vote passed 61-0 after the opposition boycotted the vote in protest against the coalition’s handling of the debate.

“I will not participate in this farce,” opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said, Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu is now expected to convene the heads of right-wing parties to consider boycotting the Knesset.

Related coverage

January 5, 2022 9:41 am
0

Israel Earmarks COVID PCRs for High-Risk Groups, Expands Home-Testing

Israel changed its COVID-19 quarantine and testing policy on Wednesday as part of efforts to husband resources and ensure continued...

Members of the opposition party Likud heckled Bennett and MK Nir Orbach, a member of the coalition party Yamina, for voting against an amendment that called for hooking up illegal Israeli outposts in the West Bank to similar utilities.

Bennett stood up and verbally confronted the Likud members taunting Orbach.

Following the vote on the outpost amendment, the opposition walked out of the final vote on the electricity bill.

“We will not surrender to bullying,” Bennett said after the incident, the Post reported.

“I’m not afraid of you, and I won’t let you burn down the country.”

The opposition parties also boycotted the debate on Tuesday night, and Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afek ruled that filibusters should have been permitted on the issue.

In an intense debate on Wednesday morning, its sponsor Waleed Taha, Knesset Interior Committee chairman and member of the Islamist Ra’am party, defended the bill in Arabic.

When Likud member David Amsalem asked Taha to speak in Hebrew, Taha replied: “If you don’t understand Arabic, that’s your fault.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.