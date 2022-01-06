Initial Investigation Into Deadly Israeli Helicopter Crash Focuses on Engine Fire

JNS.org – Brig. Gen. Amir Lazar, head of the Israeli Air Force’s Air Division, shared preliminary details of the investigation into Monday night’s deadly IAF helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa, the Walla news site reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the investigation is centering on the lead theory that one of the helicopter’s engines caught fire, causing an electrical failure that led to other failures and an attempted emergency landing.

The 25-year-old sea reconnaissance officer who was able to save himself attempted to rescue the two other crew members who died in the accident—Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani, 38, a father-of-three; and Maj. Chen Fogel, 27. Fogel was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain by the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF said the survivor was a naval patrol officer. The type of helicopter that crashed is usually crewed by a pilot, a co-pilot and a naval officer.

Related coverage Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Gunman in West Bank Clash: Military Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian gunman on Thursday during a clash in the West Bank, the military and...