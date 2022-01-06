Thursday, January 6th | 4 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Gunman in West Bank Clash: Military

Initial Investigation Into Deadly Israeli Helicopter Crash Focuses on Engine Fire

Blinken Speaks With Lapid Amid Fresh Round of Talks on Iran’s Nuclear Program

Hamas Headquarters in Istanbul ‘Directed Hundreds of Terror Attacks’

Fatah Party Holds Mass Rallies Promoting Armed Struggle Against Israel

Unknown Attackers Assault UNIFIL in Southern Lebanon

Infections at Record High, Hospitalizations Low as Omicron Sweeps Israel

Israeli Government Could Vote for 2023, 2024 Budgets as Early as May

Israeli Deal to Release Islamic Jihad Prisoner on Hunger Strike May Quiet Threat of Renewed Escalation

Dutch Government Cuts Funding to Leading Palestinian NGO, Citing Extensive Individual Ties With PFLP Terror Organization

January 6, 2022 9:38 am
0

Initial Investigation Into Deadly Israeli Helicopter Crash Focuses on Engine Fire

avatar by JNS.org

Policemen speak with Israelis as they hold parts of a military helicopter at the shore after it crashed off the coast of the Mediterranean near Haifa, as local media said, on Jan. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Rami Shlush

JNS.org – Brig. Gen. Amir Lazar, head of the Israeli Air Force’s Air Division, shared preliminary details of the investigation into Monday night’s deadly IAF helicopter crash off the coast of Haifa, the Walla news site reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the investigation is centering on the lead theory that one of the helicopter’s engines caught fire, causing an electrical failure that led to other failures and an attempted emergency landing.

The 25-year-old sea reconnaissance officer who was able to save himself attempted to rescue the two other crew members who died in the accident—Lt. Col. Erez Sachyani, 38, a father-of-three; and Maj. Chen Fogel, 27. Fogel was posthumously promoted to the rank of captain by the Israel Defense Forces.

The IDF said the survivor was a naval patrol officer. The type of helicopter that crashed is usually crewed by a pilot, a co-pilot and a naval officer.

Related coverage

January 6, 2022 9:40 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Gunman in West Bank Clash: Military

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian gunman on Thursday during a clash in the West Bank, the military and...

“The officer attempted to reach the pilots, and he called the commander of Squadron 193 who was on his contact list, reporting the crash to him and the fact that he could not save the people,” Lazar reportedly said.

The aircraft attempted an emergency landing with a special floating mechanism fitted on it, though only one crew member managed to escape.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.