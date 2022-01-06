Thursday, January 6th | 4 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

It’s Not the Antisemitism Your Grandparents Warned You About

Israel’s Health Ministry Recommends End to Red Travel Ban

Statue of Assassinated ‘Quds Force’ Commander Qassem Soleimani Burned by Protestors in Iranian City Hours After Unveiling

French Show Features Jews as Marijuana Sellers for Laughs

Fresh Violence in Kazakhstan After Russia Sends Troops to Put Down Uprising

Former Goldman Sachs Israel Execs Launching $300 Million Tech Growth Fund

Peter Beinart’s Antisemitism Strikes Again

Harry Potter and the Search for Fake Antisemitism

The Other (Ugly) Face of Lebanon

Israeli Minister Blasted for Referring to Settlers as ‘Subhuman’

January 6, 2022 9:40 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Gunman in West Bank Clash: Military

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of Israeli border police patrol near the scene of a security incident at an Israeli military base near Jenin in the West Bank, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian gunman on Thursday during a clash in the West Bank, the military and Palestinian officials said.

The incident occurred in the Palestinian city of Nablus, which the military said soldiers had entered to detain a Palestinian, whom it did not identify.

“Some Palestinian gunmen began firing at the soldiers, prompting them to respond and kill one of them,” a military spokesman wrote on Twitter. “The wanted man was arrested. There were no casualties among our forces.”

The gunman was identified as Bakeer Hashash, a member of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah movement, the group said. Activists distributed posters of Hashash clutching an M16 assault rifle.

Related coverage

January 6, 2022 11:54 am
0

Israel’s Health Ministry Recommends End to Red Travel Ban

i24 News – On Thursday, Israel's health ministry announced its recommendation to end the country's red travel ban list at...

Abbas blamed Israel for the death. “All sides must bear responsibility before the situation spirals out of control,” he said.

Abbas’s security forces organized a military funeral march for Hashash in Nablus, attended by hundreds of Palestinians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.