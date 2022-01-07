Israeli Committee Approves More Than 3,500 Homes in Eastern Jerusalem

JNS.org – A local committee in Jerusalem announced the approval of plans to build 3,557 homes in eastern Jerusalem, according to the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now.

One building area is between Har Homa and Givat Hamatos, and other plans are for the edge of French Hill towards Mount Scopus.

The organization argued that the move would ruin chances for peace based on the two-state solution.

The plans will now move to a district committee on Jan. 17. Once approved, it would take a year or two for construction to start and be more difficult to stop the plan at that stage, said Peace Now.

