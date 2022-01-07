Friday, January 7th | 5 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Drops Red List, Opening Travel to US, UK

Former University of Maryland Professor Alleges Discrimination, Firing for ‘Expressing Jewish Faith’ in Lawsuit

More Than 120 Celebrities Sign Open Letter Against Boycott of Sydney Festival Over Israeli Dance Sponsorship

NBA’s Washington Wizards to Host Jewish Heritage Night With Israeli Performances and Special ‘Wizraeli’ Jersey, Yarmulke

Jewish Community in Munich Unnerved by Recent Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Say

Iran as Depicted in Middle Eastern Media: Polarized Coverage of Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

The Essence of Judaism is Chesed

Shabbat Bo: Blood on the Doorpost

Here’s Some PR Advice for Israel

Emma Watson Is Right

January 7, 2022 9:12 am
0

Israeli Committee Approves More Than 3,500 Homes in Eastern Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

A general view picture shows part of Givat Hamatos, an area near eastern Jerusalem, November 15, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – A local committee in Jerusalem announced the approval of plans to build 3,557 homes in eastern Jerusalem, according to the anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now.

One building area is between Har Homa and Givat Hamatos, and other plans are for the edge of French Hill towards Mount Scopus.

The organization argued that the move would ruin chances for peace based on the two-state solution.

The plans will now move to a district committee on Jan. 17. Once approved, it would take a year or two for construction to start and be more difficult to stop the plan at that stage, said Peace Now.

Related coverage

January 7, 2022 2:07 pm
0

Israel Drops Red List, Opening Travel to US, UK

i24 News – Israel ended restrictions on international travel, effective since midnight between Thursday and Friday, opening the skies to...

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building committee delayed a settlement project in Atarot last month for about 9,000 homes north of Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the project before the announced delay.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.