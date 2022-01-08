Saturday, January 8th | 6 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Says 4th COVID Jabs Not Needed for Now as Booster Effect Lasts

UAE Switches to Monday to Friday Work Week

World Bank Approves $90 Million in Pandemic Aid for Iran

University of Bristol Denounces Training Module That Advised Not to Hire Shabbat-Observant Jews

‘F–k Your White Supremacy Nation,’ Says Handwritten Note in Amazon Package Containing IDF Sweatshirt

Israel Drops Red List, Opening Travel to US, UK

Former University of Maryland Professor Alleges Discrimination, Firing for ‘Expressing Jewish Faith’ in Lawsuit

More Than 120 Celebrities Sign Open Letter Against Boycott of Sydney Festival Over Israeli Dance Sponsorship

NBA’s Washington Wizards to Host Jewish Heritage Night With Israeli Performances and Special ‘Wizraeli’ Jersey, Yarmulke

Jewish Community in Munich Unnerved by Recent Antisemitic Incidents, Leaders Say

January 8, 2022 10:56 am
0

UAE Switches to Monday to Friday Work Week

avatar by i24 News

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

i24 News – Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly Muslim prayers on the first ever working Friday in the United Arab Emirates as the Gulf country formally switched to a Saturday-Sunday weekend.

Some grumbled at the change and businesses were split, with many moving to the Western-style weekend but other private firms sticking with Fridays and Saturdays, as in other Gulf states.

The weekly day of prayer has always been a free day in the UAE, which had previously observed a Thursday-Friday weekend until 2006.

However, mosques appeared busy as worshipers carrying prayer mats arrived as usual, before many of them later headed back to the office.

The UAE made the surprise announcement of the weekend switch for the public sector in December as it grapples with rising competition in international business from other Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Government bodies and schools will operate four-and-a-half-days per week, closing at 12 pm on Fridays for a fixed prayer time of 1:15 pm, whereas the Muslim prayer schedule usually depends on the position of the sun.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.