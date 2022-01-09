Sunday, January 9th | 7 Shevat 5782

January 9, 2022 10:35 am
Abbas Arrives in Sharm El-Sheikh to Meet With Sisi

avatar by i24 News

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS

i24 News – Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday to meet with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

According to PA envoy to Cairo Diab al-Louh, Abbas will stay in the city for the next two days.

“Abbas and Sisi will discuss the latest developments in the Palestinian arena, efforts to advance the peace process and end the Israeli occupation,” al-Louh said.

Abbas is accompanied by his two main advisers, Hussein al-Sheikh — who is responsible for relations with Israel — and Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj.

January 8, 2022 2:52 pm
Last week, Abbas accused the Jewish state of practicing “hideous policies of ethnic cleansing and organized terrorism” against the Palestinians.

Abbas spoke on the 57th anniversary of the launch of the first attack on Israel by the ruling Fatah faction.

The PA leader did not mention in his speech the meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which was strongly condemned by several factions and Palestinian activists.

Sunday marks the start of Abbas’ 17th year in power since he was elected on January 9, 2005 to what was supposed to be a four-year term as PA president.

Abbas indefinitely postponed Palestinian national elections last April, which would have been the first parliamentary vote since 2006 and the first ballots cast for president since 2005 when Abbas was elected.

A Palestinian poll released shortly after May’s 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza showed a dramatic surge in support for Hamas and a corresponding steep decline in backing for Abbas.

