Erdan Submits UN Resolution Opposing Holocaust Denial and Distortion

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has submitted a resolution to the UN General Assembly to combat Holocaust denial and Holocaust distortion.

The resolution defines Holocaust denial; calls on countries and social media companies to take steps to fight antisemitism and Holocaust denial; and calls on UN countries to develop Holocaust education programs.

According to the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, the language also “provides guidance for the UN’s Outreach Programme on the Holocaust and other relevant UN bodies to develop programs to combat Holocaust denial and promote cooperation with civil society organizations on Holocaust remembrance.”