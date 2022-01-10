Monday, January 10th | 8 Shevat 5782

January 10, 2022 8:52 am
IDF: Downed Drone Contained Images of Hezbollah Operators

avatar by JNS.org

A supporter of Lebanon’s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

JNS.org – A drone downed by the Israeli military last week contained images apparently showing a Hezbollah-affiliated force training with UAVs, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Among the images were pictures of the drone’s operators, tweeted Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the head of the IDF Spokesperson Unit’s Arab media division, on Friday.

Israeli forces downed the drone on Tuesday, after it crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. The drone was monitored throughout the incident, according to the IDF.

The IDF’s Galilee Division has significantly upgraded its ability to detect and monitor drone activity along the northern border, resulting in a “noticeable increase” in the number of downed drones, said Adraee on Friday.

