Monday, January 10th | 8 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Troops Thwart Drug-Smuggling Attempt Along Egyptian Border

IDF: Downed Drone Contained Images of Hezbollah Operators

Erdan Submits UN Resolution Opposing Holocaust Denial and Distortion

Israel Not Bound by Any Nuclear Deal With Iran, Bennett Says

Palestinian Authority Signals Warmer Ties With Syria’s Assad

Japanese Investments in Israeli Startups Reach Record $2.9 Billion in 2021

Don’t Turn Away Supporters of Israel

When Anti-Israel Bias Meets Cancel Culture

US Warns Iran of Severe Consequences if Americans Attacked

When Elites Betray Us

January 10, 2022 9:00 am
0

IDF Troops Thwart Drug-Smuggling Attempt Along Egyptian Border

avatar by JNS.org

The Taba Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt. Photo: NYC2TLV via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israeli military foiled a large-scale drug smuggling attempt along the Egyptian border on Friday night, the IDF reported.

Spotters identified several suspects near the border, and Israeli forces alerted to the scene seized some 100 kilograms of narcotics worth an estimated 2 million shekels (about $642,000), the military said in a statement.

The last major drug bust reported by Israel on the Egyptian border was in December 2021, when the IDF intercepted a 120-kilogram shipment of marijuana and cocaine worth $650,000 dollars in the same region, Ynet reported.

On Nov. 20, it seized some 120 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana worth tens of millions of shekels.

Related coverage

January 10, 2022 8:52 am
0

IDF: Downed Drone Contained Images of Hezbollah Operators

JNS.org - A drone downed by the Israeli military last week contained images apparently showing a Hezbollah-affiliated force training with UAVs,...

The day before that, on Nov. 19, Israeli forces spotted a suspicious individual near Metula in northern Israel. The suspect managed to flee, but troops seized 41 packages of narcotics, as well as a store of ammunition, worth hundreds of thousands of shekels, according to the IDF.

The IDF recently implemented a series of steps to combat increased drug trafficking attempts in the south. In November 2021, it updated the rules of engagement to allow soldiers more freedom to fire on smugglers on the Israel-Egypt border. Other measures include coordination with Egyptian law enforcement, advanced training exercises and the establishment of a joint IDF-Israel Security Agency operations room, according to Ynet.

The measures appear to have significantly reduced drug flow into Israel. Data provided by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit shows that the volume of drugs entering Israel through the Egyptian border decreased from 70 tons in 2019 to 21 tons in 2021.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.