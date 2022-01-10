US Congress Launching Bipartisan Abraham Accords Caucus

i24 News – A group of US senators and representatives from both major political parties are launching the Abraham Accords Caucus this week to work together on strengthening and expanding the historic agreement between Israel and Arab states.

The signing at the White House in September of 2020 established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain — adding Morocco to the pact in December of that year, followed by Sudan in January of 2021.

“The bipartisan, bicameral Abraham Accords Caucus will provide a unique opportunity for world leaders to come together in our common pursuit of creating a better, safer and more prosperous world for our children and grandchildren,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican representative from the state of Washington, told Jewish Insider.

“I am encouraged by the progress we have made, and I look forward to the amazing things we can accomplish together through our shared commitment to a better future in the name of peace.”

Related coverage Israel’s Netanyahu and Olmert Face Off in Court in Defamation Case A judge on Monday proposed a compromise in a defamation case former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched against predecessor...

Rodgers is one of eight co-chairs of the caucus from both chambers of Congress.

Her House colleagues on the caucus include fellow Republican Ann Wagner of Missouri, along with Democrats David Trone of Maryland and Brad Schneider of Illinois.

On the Senate side, Republicans James Lankford of Oklahoma and Joni Ernst of Iowa join Democrats Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

The co-chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, congratulated their US counterparts on Monday in a statement.

“We look forward to working together with a shared goal of bringing peace and prosperity to the peoples of our region and beyond,” Ofir Akunis, a member of Knesset from the Likud party, said.

Ruth Wasserman Lande, parliamentarian from the Blue and White party, offered her congratulations on the “establishment of a sister-caucus in America, with whom we can advance further frameworks for regional cooperation.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden is working to expand the circle of the Abraham Accords. Majority Muslim countries mentioned as possibly next to establish diplomatic ties with the Jewish state include Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Comoros, the Maldives, Kuwait and Qatar.