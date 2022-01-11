Tuesday, January 11th | 9 Shevat 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France Says Still Far From Reviving 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

Indiana State Senator Apologizes for Advocating Neutral Teaching on Nazism

Israel’s Government Is in Jerusalem, Not Tel Aviv, New York Times Correction Concedes

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Urge Senate Leaders to Advance Bipartisan Iron Dome Funding Bill

Italian Catholic, Jewish Leaders Condemn Use of Nazi Flag at Church Funeral

‘Das ist Antisemitismus’: City of Berlin Launches Awareness Campaign to Counter Bias, Hatred Against Jews

Eating Disorders, Depression Increased Among Israeli Teens During Covid-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

China Meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey Foreign Ministers in Quick Order

Israeli Military Cancels Reservist Drills as Omicron Infections Reach Record Levels

Israeli Soldier, 19, Moderately Wounded in Suspected Car-Ramming Attack

January 11, 2022 1:59 pm
0

Israeli Soldier, 19, Moderately Wounded in Suspected Car-Ramming Attack

avatar by i24 News

Members of Israeli border police patrol near the scene of a security incident at an Israeli military base near Jenin in the West Bank, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

i24 News – A 19-year-old Israeli soldier was moderately wounded on Tuesday night in a suspected car-ramming attack near the West Bank settlement of Halamish, the army said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the victim at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Road 465 outside of the community, also known as Neve Tzuf, in the Binyamin Regional Council.

An Israel Air Force (IAF) helicopter flew to the scene and transported the victim suffering from lower limb wounds to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested by security forces after colliding with a nearby guardrail. A passenger in the car was also detained for questioning.

Related coverage

January 11, 2022 3:18 pm
0

Eating Disorders, Depression Increased Among Israeli Teens During Covid-19 Pandemic, Study Finds

JNS.org – There was a significant spike in mental health diagnoses and consumption of different types of psychiatric medications by...

Palestinian media identified the alleged attacker as Mohammad Nazmi Yasin, a resident of Nebi Saleh, near Ramallah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was not immediately identified.

The army said that the driver “arrived at the scene in a vehicle and accelerated toward IDF soldiers who were protecting the road. The terrorist hit one of the soldiers who was injured in his leg and evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment at a hospital.”

The suspected car ramming is the latest in a series of Palestinian attacks taking place mostly in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.